Instagram Just Announced Its Biggest & Most Controversial Update Yet

Single photo Instagram posts are now OG. Instagram slideshows are officially here to change the game as you know it. Starting today, Instagram users will be able to combine up to 10 photos and videos in a single post. The idea is that when you have multiple images from one event and can't decide which one to share, you can put them into what is essentially a slideshow. Four blue dots along the bottom of a multi-photo post will let your followers know to swipe through when they see it in their feed. On your grid , these posts will be denoted by the ombré logo (shown above) in the upper right-hand corner of the slideshow's opening image. In an email to Refinery29, Instagram product manager Yichen Wang provided further insight into the release: "This product was inspired by members of our community, who have told us that there are times they want to share more than just one moment from a memorable experience in their feed. The ability to upload multiple photos and videos within one post not only adds depth to those moments, but it also complements other products within the app, such as stories, in a way that makes it easier than ever to share your highlights and everything in between on Instagram." Rumors of the new gallery tool first popped up earlier this month , when a Twitter user discovered the feature in a beta version of the update. You might have seen gallery posts before: The option has been available to advertisers for some time, but not the general public.