The Oscars are rapidly approaching, and if there’s one category you should be well-versed in, it’s Best Picture. That said, we know finding time to watch nine whole movies is difficult, especially when This Is Us and The Bachelor are still on. If you haven’t had time to watch each of the nine nominations this year, fret not. We’ll give you the gist, talking points, and odds of winning for each movie, in case you’re planning on making any bets. Hint: go for La La Land.
Here are the study materials you need to fake your way through an Oscar viewing party.