Another Monday, another disappointing episode of The Bachelor during which we wrung our hands and holler at Nick Viall, He Who Ruins Everything. This week, our bumbling Bachelor met the parents of the four women he's still romancing. The internet watched with pained eyes. At this point, the Twitter 'verse is rooting for the women on the show, not the sole man. Users celebrated when Raven Gates decided not to tell Nick she loved him. They declared Vanessa's prickly father a hero for questioning Nick's motives. (Somewhere in there, we also met the fabled Racquel, but her arrival wasn't the parade of excitement the show advertised.)