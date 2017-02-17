Do You Remember All The Different Phases Of Justin Timberlake?

A good way to feel old is to ask someone who their favorite Justin Timberlake is. The singer/actor/dancer/comedian has been at it from such a young age that he's actually gone through many iterations of himself — and some of us have been there from day one. You may know Timberlake from his days as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club, or maybe as the boyfriend of former costar Britney Spears. Or maybe, somehow, you're just meeting him now thanks to his hit song "Can't Stop The Feeling" from Trolls.
Whether y0u've been with him through thick or just thin, here are all the phases of Justin Timberlake you might have forgotten.
Disney's Mickey Mouse Club (1990s)
Timberlake joined the cast of Disney's Mickey Mouse Club in 1993 at just 12 years old. Some of his costars included an adorable Ryan Gosling, as well as future fling Britney Spears.
NSYNC (1995)
Not long after his TV debut, Timberlake joined Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick to start the iconic boy band *NSYNC. Warning: listening to one of those songs can get you immediately lost down memory lane.
Saturday Night Live (mid 2000s)
Practically an honorary cast member, Timberlake frequented Saturday Night Live to star in sketches like "The Barry Gibb Talk Show," "3-Way," and, of course, "Dick In A Box."
SexyBack (mid 2000s)
Don't think all this meant he gave up on music. JT had since gone solo, coming out with hits like middle-school-dance favorite, "SexyBack."
Friends With Benefits (2011)
Somehow, he still had time for movies. He starred in the 2011 hit Friends With Benefits, as well as The Social Network and Inside Llewyn Davis.
And, finally, now.
Speaking of movies, Timberlake's latest project is as the voice of Branch in Trolls. He also came out with the summer hit "Can't Stop The Feeling" as a part of the soundtrack for the film.
You can watch this Justin Timberlake evolution unfold right before your eyes below.
