Where Are They Now? The Cast Of The All New Mickey Mouse Club

The All New Mickey Mouse Club is a pop culture curiosity, especially for those of us who only vaguely remember watching the Disney Channel show as a kid. Even if you missed its early '90s preteen music videos, you probably know it was where adorable, tiny Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera got their starts.
But those stars aren't the only MMC members who continue to make their mark on Hollywood. One former Mouseketeer currently stars on an MTV comedy. Another grew up to be the man behind some of your favorite 2000s pop songs. And some seem happy to live a quiet, post-acting life, occasionally looking back at their time in giant '90s outfits with even bigger kid-star smiles. Here is where the final cast of The All New Mickey Mouse Club is now. Learn something new, and enjoy the blurry '90s music videos. The wind machines were really great at making those oversized cargo pants billow.
Britney Spears — Then

The pop princess joined the cast in season 6. But, before she became a Mickey Mouse Club kid, she had her television debut on a 1992 episode of Star Search.
Britney Spears — Now

Britney Spears is late '90s female pop. She's won a Grammy, earned the VMAs' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, and had six number-one albums. She revealed in late 2015 that she's working on a new album.
Nikki Deloach — Then

Deloach joined the MMC in its sixth season, along with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears. She appeared on several more TV shows in the late '90s, including Misery Loves Company and Walker, Texas Ranger.
Nikki Deloach — Now

Deloach has played Lacey Hamilton, the mother of teen protagonist, Jenna, on MTV's Awkward, since 2011. She's also appeared as a guest star on Mad Men and Grey's Anatomy.
Lindsey Alley — Then

Alley was one of three MMC cast members to stay on for all seven seasons. The year before she joined The Mickey Mouse Club, 1989, she appeared in her first film, Ernest Saves Christmas.
Lindsey Alley — Now

In 2012, Alley performed a stand-up routine about her time as a Mouse Club member. Her most recent screen credit is a 2014 appearance on the show I Didn't Do It.
Josh Ackerman — Then

Josh Ackerman was part of the original cast of the MMC reboot. He acted in the MMC spin-off, Emerald Cove in the '90s, before turning his attention to behind-the-camera work.

Josh Ackerman — Now

Today, Ackerman works as a producer, acting as the executive producer on reality shows, including Tiny Luxury, Kart Life, and South Beach Tow.
Christina Aguilera — Then

Before joining the show in its sixth season, Aguilera appeared on a 1990 episode of Star Search. In 1998, three years after the show ended, she recorded "Reflection" for the Mulan soundtrack, which broke into the Top 20 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart.
Christina Aguilera — Now

Aguilera dominated the pop world in the late '90s and early 2000s, winning five Grammys (including Best New Artist in 2000, beating fellow MCC cast member Britney Spears). She currently acts as a judge on The Voice.
Jennifer McGill — Then

McGill was an MMC member for all seven seasons, but the Mouse Club and spin-off Emerald Cove are her only screen credits to date.
Jennifer McGill — Now

McGill is still singing, posting covers of songs like "Hello" and "Let It Go." She currently works as a producer and worship leader, and releases her own music on iTunes.
Marque "Tate" Lynche

Lynche made his television debut on season 6 of MCC. He went on to perform on Broadway in The Lion King as Simba in 2000. He was also one of the top 32 finalists on season 3 of American Idol. Sadly, he passed away on December 6, 2015. He was 34 years old.
Ryan Gosling — Then

Ryan Gosling started singing in oversized monochromatic outfits on MCC's sixth season. After the show ended, he spent the '90s appearing on shows like FlashForward, Goosebumps, and Breaker High.
Ryan Gosling — Now

Gosling's greatest achievement might be giving the internet its favorite feminist meme. But offline, he's mastered the role of the heartthrob in films like The Notebook and Crazy, Stupid, Love, and has gotten comfortable in more serious roles, earning an Oscar nomination for his performance in Half Nelson.
TJ Fantini — Then

After Fantini made his TV debut on MMC's sixth season, he only acted in one other project, 2000 horror film Drive In.
TJ Fantini — Now

Fantini is now a musician/entrepreneur living in Washington state. According to his Facebook page, he works as a client liaison at Productive Dentist Academy.
Tony Lucca — Then

Lucca joined the MMC in its fourth season. He starred in the short-lived show, Malibu Shores in 1996, and appeared in a few films in the late '90s.
Tony Lucca — Now

Lucca currently works as a touring musician. He appeared on season 2 of The Voice, coming in third place and going on to sign a record contract with his coach, Adam Levine.
Dale Godboldo — Then

Godboldo joined the MCC in its fourth season, and also appeared in the 1993 TV special, MCC In Concert. He went on to appear on several shows throughout the '90s, including Moesha and Mad About You.
Dale Godboldo — Now

Godboldo has acted consistently since leaving MMC, with roles in recent films including Thor and Fame. He currently plays Carl E. Douglas on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
JC Chasez — Then

JC Chasez joined the MMC in its fourth season. The time he spent performing slow songs served him well, as he joined *NSYNC after the show wrapped.
JC Chasez — Now

After years of harmonizing with one of the '90s biggest boy bands (or the biggest, depending on which fangirl you ask), he released his own solo album, "Blowin' Me Up (With Her Love)," which hit 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2014, he performed at former bandmate Lance Bass' wedding.
Matt Morris — Then

Morris became a Mickey Mouse Club member during its fourth season. He got out of the spotlight after the show wrapped, later building a successful songwriting career.
Matt Morris — Now

Morris has composed songs for Sarah McLachlan, Selena Gomez, and dozens of other musicians, including fellow MMC cast member Christina Aguilera. He also works as a part of the Wayfarer Ministry Team at Portland's First Congregational UCC.
Chasen Hampton — Then

Hampton joined the MMC cast in its first season, skipped 5 and 6, and came back for season 7. During the show's run, he also appeared on Blossom. He was also a member of The Party, a pop group in the early '90s made up of MMC cast members.
Chasen Hampton — Now

Hampton appeared on a handful of shows in the early 2000s, including 7th Heaven, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and 18 Wheels of Justice. In 2013, he wrote, directed, and voice-acted in a children's entertainment video titled Riff Rockit.
Tiffini Hale — Then

Like Hampton, Hale was an original member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club, and came back for season 7 after a two-season break. In 1993, she appeared on Blossom, her only other screen credit to date. She was also a member of The Party from 1990 to 1993.

Hale has been missing from the spotlight since MMC wrapped in 1995. She was the only member of The Party absent from their 2013 reunion.
Marc Worden — Then

Worden became a Mickey Mouse Club cast member during its third season. Before he joined MMC, he appeared on shows like Rin Tin Tin: K-9 Cop and The Judge.
Marc Worden — Now

Worden has worked consistently as a voice actor for TV shows and video games since the late '90s, lending his voice to shows like Batman Beyond, Bleach, and Teen Titans. His biggest voice-acting role is Iron Man in a series of animated Marvel movies featuring the superhero.
Ilana Miller

Ilana joined the MMC in its third season. She appeared in the TV movie Common Ground in 2000, before falling out of the public eye.

As late as 2004, however, it seems like she still had ties to her MMC friends, as an article on fellow Mouseketeer Lindsey Alley explained she, Miller, and Keri Russell would, "get together every Wednesday night to watch The Bachelorette and eat take-out food."
Rhona Bennett — Then

Bennett became an MMC cast member in its fourth season. She had already made her TV debut on an episode of Brewster Place. She appeared on the short-lived mid-'90s show Homeboys in Outer Space, and in the late '90s, The Jamie Foxx Show.
Rhonda Bennett — Now

Bennett became a member of the group En Vogue in the early 2000s, and appeared in the TV movie En Vogue Christmas in 2014. Her forthcoming EP is titled R&B Gumbo.
Nita Booth

Booth became an MMC cast member in its fourth season. The show and the MMC live concert are her only screen credits to date.

In 1998, she was crowned Miss Virginia.
Justin Timberlake — Then

In 1993, Justin Timberlake and his gloriously giant overalls joined the MCC cast. In just two years, Timberlake would join fellow Mickey Mouse Club member JC Chasez as a member of *NSYNC.
Justin TimberlakeNow

After doing the boy band thing, Timberlake began an impressive solo career, winning nine Grammys and releasing three multiplatinum albums. Proving he is a true triple threat, he also earned two Primetime Emmys for hosting Saturday Night Live (in addition to two for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics). His next film project is Trolls, a kid's film he did voice-over work for, which will be out this November.
Ricky Luna — Then

Luna became an MMC cast member in its third season. Post MMC, he appeared in a handful of shows in the late '90s and early 2000s, including Judging Amy, Angel, and Lizzie McGuire.
Ricky Luna — Now

Luna remixed or wrote several of the songs on the soundtrack of the 2012 film, Step Up Revolution. He continues to work as a songwriter and producer, working on tracks for recent movies, including 22 Jump Street and Ride Along 2.
