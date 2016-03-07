Where Are They Now? The Cast Of The All New Mickey Mouse Club

The All New Mickey Mouse Club is a pop culture curiosity, especially for those of us who only vaguely remember watching the Disney Channel show as a kid. Even if you missed its early '90s preteen music videos, you probably know it was where adorable, tiny Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera got their starts.
But those stars aren't the only MMC members who continue to make their mark on Hollywood. One former Mouseketeer currently stars on an MTV comedy. Another grew up to be the man behind some of your favorite 2000s pop songs. And some seem happy to live a quiet, post-acting life, occasionally looking back at their time in giant '90s outfits with even bigger kid-star smiles. Here is where the final cast of The All New Mickey Mouse Club is now. Learn something new, and enjoy the blurry '90s music videos. The wind machines were really great at making those oversized cargo pants billow.
Britney Spears — Now
Britney Spears is late '90s female pop. She's won a Grammy, earned the VMAs' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, and had six number-one albums. She revealed in late 2015 that she's working on a new album.
Ryan Gosling — Now
Gosling's greatest achievement might be giving the internet its favorite feminist meme. But offline, he's mastered the role of the heartthrob in films like The Notebook and Crazy, Stupid, Love, and has gotten comfortable in more serious roles, earning an Oscar nomination for his performance in Half Nelson.
TJ Fantini — Now
Fantini is now a musician/entrepreneur living in Washington state. According to his Facebook page, he works as a client liaison at Productive Dentist Academy.
JC Chasez — Now
After years of harmonizing with one of the '90s biggest boy bands (or the biggest, depending on which fangirl you ask), he released his own solo album, "Blowin' Me Up (With Her Love)," which hit 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2014, he performed at former bandmate Lance Bass' wedding.
Matt Morris — Now
Morris has composed songs for Sarah McLachlan, Selena Gomez, and dozens of other musicians, including fellow MMC cast member Christina Aguilera. He also works as a part of the Wayfarer Ministry Team at Portland's First Congregational UCC.
Justin Timberlake — Now
After doing the boy band thing, Timberlake began an impressive solo career, winning nine Grammys and releasing three multiplatinum albums. Proving he is a true triple threat, he also earned two Primetime Emmys for hosting Saturday Night Live (in addition to two for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics). His next film project is Trolls, a kid's film he did voice-over work for, which will be out this November.
