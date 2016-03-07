Where Are They Now? The Cast Of The All New Mickey Mouse Club

The All New Mickey Mouse Club is a pop culture curiosity, especially for those of us who only vaguely remember watching the Disney Channel show as a kid. Even if you missed its early '90s preteen music videos, you probably know it was where adorable, tiny Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera got their starts.
But those stars aren't the only MMC members who continue to make their mark on Hollywood. One former Mouseketeer currently stars on an MTV comedy. Another grew up to be the man behind some of your favourite 2000s pop songs. And some seem happy to live a quiet, post-acting life, occasionally looking back at their time in giant '90s outfits with even bigger kid-star smiles. Here is where the final cast of The All New Mickey Mouse Club is now. Learn something new, and enjoy the blurry '90s music videos. The wind machines were really great at making those oversized cargo pants billow.