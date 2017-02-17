This might be Selena Gomez's most dramatic role yet.
Gomez stars alongside Josh Hutcherson and James Franco in In Dubious Battle, which was released today. The film is based on the John Steinbeck novel.
Gomez' character, Lisa, gives birth in the movie. And apparently, her acting in the scene was very dedicated.
"That was intense," Hutcherson told E! News, referring to the birth scene. "She went for it. I wasn't in that scene, but I was on set and you could her screaming and going for it a f*cking half-mile away. She really went all in."
The movie was filmed last year and is set in the 1930s, but it's surprisingly relevant in today's political climate. It tells the story of migrant farm workers who demand better treatment — and it's being released a day after the United States' "day without immigrants."
"I read it and I realized it's such an amazing story,” Franco, who directed the film, told Variety. "It was also very topical and eternal in its themes — about a labor strike, about the haves and have nots. I thought it was an important story to tell."
