Beware: There’s A Big JetBlue Scam Going Around

This story was originally published on February 17, 2017, at 2:20 p.m. Airline scams are too common these days — don't fall for this recent one. If you see an offer for a JetBlue gift card in return for sharing content, the airline warns that you should disregard it. Yesterday, a Facebook page claiming to be JetBlue Airways offered to "giveaway FREE flights for an entire year to 800 of our lucky fans." (It appears to have been taken down.) And today, we saw a link to a coupon for a $500 gift card flying around that has also since been taken down. It looks like this:
Advertisement
"We're seeing a trending scam pretending to offer JetBlue gift cards for sharing their content. Please be wary of any offers you may see that aren't hosted on jetblue.com or our Facebook page at facebook.com/jetblue," JetBlue posted on Facebook today. The airline also recommends reporting any suspicious activity to Facebook. We are monitoring the situation for updates.
Advertisement