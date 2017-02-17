We have a feeling 2017 will be huge year for Kat Von D. Just last month, the folks behind her eponymous beauty line posted a photo to Instagram teasing new launches — including the Saint & Sinner scents, Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks and lip liners, and Shade & Light Glimmer palette. And now, the brand is giving us even more sneak peeks. Only this one might be the coolest one yet: Electric blue lipstick, with a high-beam metallic finish.
Nancy McGuire, the vice president of product development for Kat Von D Beauty, uploaded a pic to her personal Instagram of the team showing off the foil-effect shade. "I think everyone is excited about this one. #bts #comingsoon #katvondbeauty @katvondbeauty @thekatvond @juscallmetara @sstrazzere @iamleah #sephora #vegan #crueltyfreebeauty," she captioned the post. The hue looks just as high-shine as the kind you'd find from makeup artist Pat McGrath. No word yet on whether this will be an additional shade in the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick line or an entirely new chrome color, but we've reached out to the brand for more information and will update this post as soon as we know more.
Advertisement