People Are Not Happy About This Photo Trump Tweeted

Last night, POTUS uploaded a picture to his official Twitter account that caused quite the controversy. The photo shows a grinning group, all doing Trump's signature thumbs-up sign.
Seems pretty standard, right? Well, it's not.
You may ask, "Okay, so what's the problem?" Well, we'll give you a couple of seconds to stare at the photo.
Ready? Okay: Everyone in the picture is white and male, except for the lone woman...Who also happens to be white. Hey, 1950s, 2017 is calling, and it wants to know how it can be more like you.
We've written before about how the lack of diversity in Trump's cabinet is problematic. (Even if he's now trying to hire a Latino for the Labor Secretary position after his first pick dropped out.)
A cabinet, a Congress, and a staff that don't even try to resemble the racial, ethnic, and gender makeup of the U.S. is not only questionable — it's down right insulting.
And we're not the only ones who think so. Twitter users were also pretty unhappy about it.
@POTUS America has been great because of the diversity brought to our country by people of all identities. Shame on you for ignoring them.— Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) February 17, 2017
Oh my fucking Christ in a Pilates machine. pic.twitter.com/6HQj97suMY— Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) February 17, 2017
i mean you got white guys with hair in that picture, white guys with no hair, it's like a benetton ad https://t.co/elK0ImKQcu— Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) February 17, 2017
Wow, blue ties, red ties, orange ties — it's like a rainbow. So inspiring https://t.co/sqHvmyeRX4— Anna Maltby (@amalt) February 17, 2017
@felixsalmon Oh look, I see a woman. They've really come a long way.— Rosanna Landis Weave (@LandisWeaver) February 17, 2017
This photo is oddly impressive in its retrogradeness. This takes serious effort in 2017. https://t.co/aAFt5yq851— Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) February 17, 2017
A white woman is now the token minority. https://t.co/UBwDxZqGdN— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 17, 2017
We feel like this should be obvious, but in case it's not: President Trump, it's 2017. Please do better.
Correction: An earlier version of this headline misidentified the people in the picture as President Trump's staff members. They're members of Congress.
