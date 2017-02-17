Story from Politics

People Are Not Happy About This Photo Trump Tweeted

Andrea González-Ramírez
Last night, POTUS uploaded a picture to his official Twitter account that caused quite the controversy. The photo shows a grinning group, all doing Trump's signature thumbs-up sign.
Seems pretty standard, right? Well, it's not.
You may ask, "Okay, so what's the problem?" Well, we'll give you a couple of seconds to stare at the photo.
Ready? Okay: Everyone in the picture is white and male, except for the lone woman...Who also happens to be white. Hey, 1950s, 2017 is calling, and it wants to know how it can be more like you.
We've written before about how the lack of diversity in Trump's cabinet is problematic. (Even if he's now trying to hire a Latino for the Labor Secretary position after his first pick dropped out.)
Advertisement
A cabinet, a Congress, and a staff that don't even try to resemble the racial, ethnic, and gender makeup of the U.S. is not only questionable — it's down right insulting.
And we're not the only ones who think so. Twitter users were also pretty unhappy about it.
We feel like this should be obvious, but in case it's not: President Trump, it's 2017. Please do better.
Correction: An earlier version of this headline misidentified the people in the picture as President Trump's staff members. They're members of Congress.
Read These Stories Next
Trump Emailed A Bizarre Anti-Media Survey Out To His Supporters
Samantha Bee: House Speaker Paul Ryan Is The "Taylor Swift" Of The GOP
This Is Why Donald Trump Would Beat Elizabeth Warren In 2020
Related Video:
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series