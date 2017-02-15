Andrew Puzder, President Trump's nominee for labor secretary, has announced that he is withdrawing from consideration. The fast food executive said in a statement that he was "honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity." "While I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team," he said. He also shared the news on his Twitter account.
I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor. I'm honored to have been considered and am grateful to all who have supported me.— Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) February 15, 2017
On Wednesday, some Republicans expressed concerns over Puzder's failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S. One Republican senator said more than six GOP senators asked the White House to not go through with Puzder's hearing Thursday because they didn't see themselves voting to confirm him. That would have put the nomination in jeopardy, since Senate Republicans have a 52-48 majority and Democrats were solidly opposed. Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc, the parent company of the fast food chains Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. He's been under fire for his remarks on women and people who work for his restaurants.
