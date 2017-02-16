Twitter Is Hilariously Taking Down Matt Damon With #ThankYouMattDamon

To mark the February 17 release of Matt Damon's latest movie, The Great Wall, Twitter has created a hilarious hashtag. Over the past six months, the film has generated a considerable amount of controversy for catering to the white hero complex by casting Matt Damon in the role of white savior to China.
"We have to stop perpetuating the racist myth that only a white man can save the world. It's not an actual fact," Constance Wu wrote in a tweet criticizing the film back in July. "It’s not about blaming individuals. Rather, it’s about pointing out the repeatedly implied racist notion that white people are superior to POC and that POC need salvation from our own color via white strength. When you consistently make movies like this, you ARE saying that. YOU ARE."
To say (a big fat sarcastic) thanks to Matt Damon for saving the world with his whiteness, Twitter has created the hashtag #ThankYouMattDamon, and the tweets are hilarious.
Matt Damon taught me how to use chopsticks. #thankyoumattdamon— Jenny Yang ??? (@jennyyangtv) February 16, 2017
Forget Mulan, Matt Damon is the only one who could save China #thankyoumattdamon— Lily Luo (@LilyLuo930) February 16, 2017
Matt Damon immigrated to a country where he didn't know anyone or speak the language so I could have a better life #thankyoumattdamon— Teresa Wang (@tewang32) February 16, 2017
Ah, of course! How could I forget? Matt Damon trained Bruce Lee in kung fu. #thankyoumattdamon https://t.co/UxIkCQvCWR— Ariana Zhang (@ArianaZhang) February 16, 2017
Matt Damon responded to the initial criticism saying that he wasn't whitewashing a role because it wasn't a role originally meant for an Asian actor — but that's not what people are accusing him of. It's not that he took away a role from an Asian actor, but rather that he took a role in which a white man acts as savior to Asian people. The fact that he can't see the distinction makes it all the more frustrating. #ThanksMattDamon.
