Michael Kors Wants You To Wear Your Sweater As An Accessory

Back in December, when we ran a piece titled " 5 Ways To Wear A Sweater As An Accessory ," we had a feeling we were onto something. To ditch the "rules" — a.k.a. the stereotypical way to wear a top — we found a reignited sense of excitement for our winter wardrobe (we won't lie: wearing the same turtlenecks can be a drag). On Wednesday, we noticed Michael Kors had the same idea: He sent an array of models down the fall 2017 runway wearing sweaters as scarves, rather than, well, as sweaters. Styled mostly in monochromatic looks of blacks, grays, tans, olive, merlot, the whole knit-on-knit thing is something we can definitely get behind.