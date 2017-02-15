Michael Kors Wants You To Wear Your Sweater As An Accessory

Back in December, when we ran a piece titled "5 Ways To Wear A Sweater As An Accessory," we had a feeling we were onto something. To ditch the "rules" — a.k.a. the stereotypical way to wear a top — we found a reignited sense of excitement for our winter wardrobe (we won't lie: wearing the same turtlenecks can be a drag). On Wednesday, we noticed Michael Kors had the same idea: He sent an array of models down the fall 2017 runway wearing sweaters as scarves, rather than, well, as sweaters. Styled mostly in monochromatic looks of blacks, grays, tans, olive, merlot, the whole knit-on-knit thing is something we can definitely get behind.
But, the styling wasn't the only thing unique about Kors' presentation. For one, Ashley Graham joined the cast of faces; it was the first time the designer included a plus-size model on his runway. Second, he embraced the ever-changing industry climate, embracing "see now, buy now," for a certain number of pieces, while also maintaining a pre- and during-show presence on social media. It was, overall, (minus the animal prints and slinky, going-out-style dresses) one of Kors' strongest collections to date. But, then again, maybe we're a little biased since we, too, are into that whole sweater-on-sweater thing...