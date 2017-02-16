Adam Levine Talking About His Baby Daughter Will Make Your Heart Swell

Adam Levine's songs may gush about his wife model Behati Prinsloo, but his true love is his daughter, Dusty Rose. "She's unbelievable," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reports. "I'm so in love with her. It's crazy." As the person who named Dusty Rose, Ellen is also thrilled with her. "Who would think that you and a supermodel would make a gorgeous baby?" she joked. Dusty Rose was born in September, and the first photo the couple shared of their daughter shows her cuddling with her dad. Another photo posted by Levine features the family on a beach with the caption, "Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional.)" He reiterated these sentiments when he accepted his star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame last week. "I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," he said. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most." We're hoping he'll follow in John Legend's footsteps and write Dusty Rose a song.
Advertisement