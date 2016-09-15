John Legend's next album will contain a song dedicated to his daughter Luna.
We've already seen footage of Luna listening to the upcoming record, and he confirmed she's heard this one. "I played it for her on the recorded version, but I haven’t actually sung it to her," he told Hollywood Life.
He does sing to her often, though. He and his wife Chrissy Teigen sang an early "O' Christmas Tree" to their baby just a few weeks ago.
"I just make things up as I am trying to," he said. "I have songs I am singing to her when I am changing her diaper, all kinds of songs, but most of them are terrible."
The album should be out by the end of the year. We're guessing the diaper song didn't make the cut.
