You Can Now Shop H&M's Coachella Line, Starring The Atomics

H&M's Coachella collection has arrived in stores and online, so you can now stock up as your devise your packing list before heading to California (or, you know, as you cobble your summer wardrobe together if you won't actually be going to the festival). Ahead, shop a selection of pieces from the collection, the campaign for which is fronted by sibling music act (and first-time Coachella performers!), The Atomics.
This story was originally published on February 15, 2017.
It might feel a bit early to be thinking about sunnier, alfresco concert-apropos days of spring and summer (especially for those of us on the Northeast that are just thawing out post-storm Niko). But H&M is already in a Coachella state of mind, and their forthcoming collection themed around the popular music festival will have you even more anxiously awaiting warmer, jorts and sleeve-free worthy temps. (Whether or not you're a past or present Coachella attendee.)
The retailer tapped a multitalented family act to star in the collection's campaign: The Atomics, a.k.a. Lucky Blue Smith, Pyper America Smith, Daisy Clementine Smith, and Starlie Cheyenne Smith. On the fashion front, you've most likely seen Lucky Blue and Pyper America on various runways, in numerous campaigns, and posing on various step-and-repeats, including at their inaugural Met Ball last year (where they were, in fact, decked out in H&M). This year, the sibling music act is playing Coachella for the first time. It'll also be Starlie's first time attending Coachella, and Lucky's first festival, ever.
For H&M's campaign focused on the California-based festival, the foursome recorded a cover of The Grass Roots' "Let's Live For Today" and shot a music video, set in a sundrenched midcentury modern abode. The Atomics, all attired in looks from the H&M Loves Coachella collection, are first spotted jamming out in the garage before they haul their instruments up a mountain for a bit of outdoor crooning (with a very striking backdrop), followed by some romping around back at the house and in the pool.
The collection will be available online and in select stores on March 23rd in the U.S. and March 30th globally, with prices ranging from $5.99 to $49.99. And while The Atomics won't arrive in Indio, Calif. until April, they'll be doing a free performance at H&M's Times Square store in NYC on March 16th (where a couple of fans will get to hang with the sibling act pre-performance). Check out the full video, below, and then click through for some looks from the collection, plus the Smith siblings' take on festival style and more.