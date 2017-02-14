Everlane’s Calling This The Most Flattering Pant You’ll Ever Try

If you've ever had a jean or trouser that hits in all the right places, goes with everything, and is comfortable as hell, you know how good the right pair of pants can make you feel. Just in time for spring, Everlane's latest drop promises to be the most flattering ones you'll ever try — and we're totally convinced.
You all know how fond we are of a wide-leg pant, and the brand's new Wide-Leg Crop checks all the boxes. First: They're high-rise. Second: They've got a cropped length — and yes, this looks good on a variety of heights and sizes (Everlane shows them on four different women from size 0 to 10). And get this: They're only $68, which means you have full permission to buy all three colors.
"The cropped, wider-leg gives your legs that extra-length, and the 1% stretch in the fabric also gives your bum the perfect little lift. They look great dressed down with white sneakers or with a stacked heel for a more polished look," Kelli Dugan, Everlane's product strategy and merchandising lead, tells Refinery29. And with that in mind, we'd go as far to say these are the only pants you need to buy next season.
If you've still been hesitant to depart from skinny-jean territory, click on and allow these to be the pants that finally push you over the edge. We promise you won't regret it.