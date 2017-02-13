A Brief History Of Kylie Jenner’s Affection For Denim-On-Denim

It takes the perfect combination of taste and gall to venture into the world of denim-on-denim without going full-blown Canadian Tuxedo. We've seen plenty of stars try their hand at the statement trend. But very few pull it off so effortlessly that us plebes want to go out and snag ourselves some matching denim separates to try at home. However, without fail, Kylie Jenner seems to nail the day-to-night look every time.
Most recently, the lip kit queen stepped out during New York Fashion Week in a head-to-toe denim getup that, if we're keeping it one hundred, reminds us of something momager Kris Jenner would have worn in the '80s. And, for obvious reasons, that's what makes it awesome.
But as Jenner moves forward with her own updates on head-to-toe denim and ushers in this #TBT-worthy version, we can't help but take a look at some of her other denim-on-denim looks that are still tacked to our Fashion Week mood boards. And while it may be a bit too chilly to forego a few layers underneath our own vintage denim jackets, spring is just around the corner, which means, technically, Jenner's latest denim feat is right on time.