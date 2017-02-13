A Brief History Of Kylie Jenner’s Affection For Denim-On-Denim

But as Jenner moves forward with her own updates on head-to-toe denim and ushers in this #TBT-worthy version, we can't help but take a look at some of her other denim-on-denim looks that are still tacked to our Fashion Week mood boards. And while it may be a bit too chilly to forego a few layers underneath our own vintage denim jackets, spring is just around the corner, which means, technically, Jenner's latest denim feat is right on time.