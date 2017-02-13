Story from Music

Lady Gaga & Metallica’s Performance Was Epic — Except For This One Glaring Problem

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lady Gaga is hardly one to stay in her lane: she's as much a master of a clubby dance track as she is a duet with Tony Bennett. That's why it really should be no surprise that her performance at the Grammys was full on rocker chick. Gaga took the stage alongside Metallica for a head-banging, fiery performance of "Moth Into Flame," worthy of any '80s rock show. Unfortunately, there was one major problem: you couldn't actually hear Metallica. Or rather, you couldn't hear James Hetfield, whose mic was not working for the extent of the song. Considering that he was trading off lyrics with the "Born This Way" singer, things quickly got awkward. The guitarist certainly seemed to be trying, but when your music is as famously loud as Metallica's is, it ain't easy. It didn't help that Gaga was the only performer introduced for the performance. Twitter definitely took note:
Eventually, Hetfield and Gaga were able to swap out mics, and the rocker was able to be heard. Despite the drama, the performance was its own brand of epic. In addition to navigating pyrotechnics and writhing around on stage, Gaga also jumped into the crowd. Unlike her jump at the Super Bowl, this was the real deal. As for the band, here's hoping Metallica is given the chance at a redo next year. Hey, Adele got one, right?
