Adele makes it all look so easy. The singer opened the 2017 Grammys with a performance of "Hello," and it was the perfect way to kick off the award show. Armed with nothing but a stage and a mic, Adele flawlessly belted her breakup anthem. She may not have had backup dancers or pyrotechnics, but with a vocal superstar like Adele, we never miss them. With an awards show dedicated to the celebration of music, it felt fitting that her song was totally stripped down. Of course, anyone who has seen Adele perform live knows that her voice is unfaltering. What was a relief, this year, was that technical difficulties did not get in the way. The same can't be said for last year's Grammys: in 2016, Adele's performance was botched by a piano microphone mishap.
Advertisement
Adele's beautiful performance of "Hello" live on #TheGrammys #Adele #Hello pic.twitter.com/wKI2ed5q6B— Joe (@CCFan007) February 13, 2017
No such thing happened here. Adele slayed, and reminded the world why we worship this lady's voice.
Advertisement