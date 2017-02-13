Mike Posner is A LOT. But you knew that. The "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" singer appears to have taken his lyrics a little too literally — or so his interview with Giuliana Rancic would seem suggest. Posner showed up on the E! Red Carpet at the 2017 Grammys with neon green hair and pink nails, and then basically refused to speak directly to an increasingly confused Rancic.