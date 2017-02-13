Mike Posner is A LOT. But you knew that. The "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" singer appears to have taken his lyrics a little too literally — or so his interview with Giuliana Rancic would seem suggest. Posner showed up on the E! Red Carpet at the 2017 Grammys with neon green hair and pink nails, and then basically refused to speak directly to an increasingly confused Rancic.
Oh, hey, @MikePosner. Cool hair! #ITookAPillInIbiza #BestMusicVideo#iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/oTmJd9y0Ty— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) February 13, 2017
And then there was the matter of Blackbear, who stood alongside Posner wearing matching Jared-Leto-as-The-Joker shade hair. Needless to say, all of this caused Twitter to express true concern over Posner's well-being.
why does mike posner and black bear look like dollar store jokers— em (@FlxralTyler) February 13, 2017
@deadlostboy @iamblackbear @MikePosner more unseen pictures from the red carpet pic.twitter.com/Zabargoeho— mck loves chip!!! (@forsuretucker) February 13, 2017
New trending GIF tagged grammy awards 2017, grammys 2017, mike posner, black bear, we were… https://t.co/UYRfmxL6RD pic.twitter.com/syIe8vVUjj— Veera (@veeraTJ86) February 13, 2017
At the very least, this could make for a very interesting acceptance speech. Posner is nominated for Song Of The Year, up against Beyonce, Adele, Justin Bieber and Lucas Graham.
