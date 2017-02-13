Meet Michael Keaton’s Hot Songwriter Son

The Grammys may be all about the music, but it's also all about the random celebrity sightings. And this one is truly random. Yes, pictured here we have actor Michael Keaton alongside a tall, dark, and handsome man who is none other than his singer-songwriter son. As Page Six pointed out, we have met Keaton's "hot son" on a red carpet before as his father's guest, but now he's here for himself. And clearly, from the pose, Keaton is more than proud to show off his talented kid. The 33-year-old is nominated for the Best Country Song award for having worked on Thomas Rhett's track "Die a Happy Man." Who knew? Additionally, he's also worked with pop singer Demi Lovato, who will perform at tonight's show, and Jason Derulo, who walked the red carpet wearing an elaborate black fur coat. What a fun father-son night.
