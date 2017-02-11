Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti are expecting their first child and it is time to get serious about baby names. During a promotional stop for his new movie, Get Out, the Key & Peele actor, was asked by E! News for clues about the couple's ideas for names. Peele didn't want to share specifics, but he did give some insight into their thinking. Peele says that he and Peretti want to "pick a name that has a certain positivity." They want to use this as an opportunity to counteract the "barbaric, negative times," that we are living in, he says. So, what does a positive name mean? E!'s Marc Malkin suggests names like Rainbow or Sparkles. Peele takes those suggestions one step further saying he'll "look at a catalog of My Little Ponies" for a dose of positivity and inspiration. Does that mean there will there be a Rainbow Dash Peretti Peele in our future? Peele says a couple of years ago they might have opted for something "cooler and bad ass." These days, though, they're all in with friendship and magic.
