The Ultimate ’90s #TBT Just Happened During NYFW

On Wednesday evening, Hayley Elsaesser debuted her fall/winter '17 offering, and it was colorful as hell. The Toronto-based designer paired up with Hasbro to take her brightly-hued aesthetic to the next-level; and with inspiration pulling from iconic childhood toy, My Little Pony, the line did just that. Models sported an array of pieces decorated in vibrant prints (some comprised of ponies, of course) and cosmic patterns that would put Lisa Frank to shame. Elsaesser, who has a history of preaching body diversity , also casted an array of models that included "real women" for her presentation.