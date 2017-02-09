The Ultimate ’90s #TBT Just Happened During NYFW

What do bronies, '80s (and '90s) nostalgia addicts, and fashion week have in common? Apparently, a new fashion collection to gush over.
On Wednesday evening, Hayley Elsaesser debuted her fall/winter '17 offering, and it was colorful as hell. The Toronto-based designer paired up with Hasbro to take her brightly-hued aesthetic to the next-level; and with inspiration pulling from iconic childhood toy, My Little Pony, the line did just that. Models sported an array of pieces decorated in vibrant prints (some comprised of ponies, of course) and cosmic patterns that would put Lisa Frank to shame. Elsaesser, who has a history of preaching body diversity, also casted an array of models that included "real women" for her presentation.
Surprisingly, this is far from the first time the beloved toy-turned-cartoon has served as Fashion Week inspiration. Just last year, Manish Arora featured clothing adorned in ponies and rainbows during Paris Fashion Week. The year before that, Lindsay Degen's moniker brand showed an entire collection that served as an ode to My Little Pony during New York Fashion Week. Clearly, the industry can't get enough of the multicolored characters.
Take a blast from the past with the collection images ahead. It's only a matter of time until we see these pieces on Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, or any of Elsaesser's other celebrity fans...