My Little Ponies are objectively fashionable. They come in every outfit possible, from a fairy to a goddam pirate, and have inspired many a dye job. So, it's about time they were recognized in the fashion world. And appropriately, they just got their chance in the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week.
Manish Arora's show featured clothes covered in ponies and rainbows, Jezebel reports. The items included a shirt reading "Life is Beautiful" and a milkshake purse. Ponies were even handed out to the attendees.
#hasbrogramers, #manisharoralovesmylittlepony pic.twitter.com/uLVsZxpSnR— sylvaine gomez (@silvn) September 29, 2016
But the most adorably bizarre part of the show has to be the blue-furred puppy you can see one model carrying in the video below.
Forget about the models and the ponies. That dog stole the show.
