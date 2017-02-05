Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement was a tough act to follow, but Chelsea Peretti's done hers her own way. She announced her first pregnancy on Saturday in an Instagram post captioned, "Beyonce schmonce." In contrast to Queen Bey's elaborate photos, Peretti went with a mirror selfie. She shared two others in the same elaborately lit room before turning around and showing her baby bump in the third. The subtle move is typical of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star. She and Jordan Peele announced back in April that they'd eloped. He spilled the news by referring to himself as "married to actress Chelsea Peretti" as part of a joke on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and she shared a photo of their dog acting as a witness. The pair met via Twitter and were introduced by Andy Samberg before they started dating in March 2013. They announced their engagement in November 2015 with a characteristically simple set of tweets.
