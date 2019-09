Because, you see, Beyoncé just took back tacky. To those of us who adore kitsch — who like to wear hot-pink lipstick, who aspire to embody the aesthetic of Lisa Frank, who write down inspirational quotes with glitter gel pens — this announcement was a statement of solidarity. Or rather, an invitation to reveal our glitter-covered macaroni-and-cheese selves. In the past, Bey has been a minimalist. She rarely posts on Instagram, she hardly gives interviews, and, most famously, does little to no publicity for her album releases. Minimalism was the name of the game, it seemed, until maximalism sat its freewheeling butt in the throne. This is the part where I admit to being tacky. I love tacky. I own a glittery plastic makeup bag that reads, "contents: magic!" It's from Claire's. The word "tacky" itself implies that there is such a thing as "good taste," and here at Refinery29, we don't really believe in taste. Everyone has their peccadilloes and we're not here to shame anybody for their likes and dislikes. (Now, can everyone get off my case about hating La La Land ?) But the rest of the world doesn't necessarily share that view. My mother would love if I tossed my $5 Claire's bag for a trim, black alternative. I have a flaming-pink coat — with a bow, thankyouverymuch — that I haven't worn in years because an ex-boyfriend pretended to don shades whenever I wore it. The governing theory when it comes to style is "less is more." Coco Chanel allegedly advised, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off." Well, Beyoncé just looked in the mirror and said, "I think we need more flowers." More colors! More satin! Heck, more photos ! She's not redefining taste — she's starting a fire from inside the house, burning the term to the ground. In a way, the photo is a statement of dominance and a testament to the Bey sway. Listen, it's an uncertain world out there. Our current president proudly displays an orange complexion. Beyoncé is expecting twins. And tomorrow, I'm wearing pink.