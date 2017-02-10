Even Disney Princesses Are Losing Their Rights In Trump’s America

In revamping @daniellesep & my Disney Princess goes to the Gyno series, we had to think about a lot of things. Firstly, it's the GOP's war on women. With our incoming president-elect being a complete Neanderthal and bringing along a gaggle of idiots, it's only right that we start fighting back utilizing our god given talents. Second of all, it's this insane idea of "taking back" America from outsiders or "making America great again". America has always been a refuge for those seeking a better life for them and theirs. America would not and could not be great without its "outsiders". America has always been great for white cis males & it's time it was great for everyone who's sweat, blood & tears have created this nation. With words by @daniellesep & images by yours truly, we start off the new series with Elena of Avalor, Disney's first Latina Princess. Here she is going to Planned Parenthood to stand against the evil stepsisters of the GOP. If you're interested in finding out more or want to feature this, we have four more images & email is in bio! #disneyprincesses #princess #elenaofavalor #disney #plannedparenthood #womenofcolor #woc #gop #notmypresident #cinderella #illustration #graphic #artwork #maritzalugoart #illustrator #art #prochoice

