Even Disney Princesses Are Losing Their Rights In Trump’s America

In revamping @daniellesep & my Disney Princess goes to the Gyno series, we had to think about a lot of things. Firstly, it's the GOP's war on women. With our incoming president-elect being a complete Neanderthal and bringing along a gaggle of idiots, it's only right that we start fighting back utilizing our god given talents. Second of all, it's this insane idea of "taking back" America from outsiders or "making America great again". America has always been a refuge for those seeking a better life for them and theirs. America would not and could not be great without its "outsiders". America has always been great for white cis males & it's time it was great for everyone who's sweat, blood & tears have created this nation. With words by @daniellesep & images by yours truly, we start off the new series with Elena of Avalor, Disney's first Latina Princess. Here she is going to Planned Parenthood to stand against the evil stepsisters of the GOP. If you're interested in finding out more or want to feature this, we have four more images & email is in bio! #disneyprincesses #princess #elenaofavalor #disney #plannedparenthood #womenofcolor #woc #gop #notmypresident #cinderella #illustration #graphic #artwork #maritzalugoart #illustrator #art #prochoice
Previously, we saw Aladdin & Jasmine happy & ready to start their family. This year, however, it's taken a dark tone. Why? Because Trump just nominated former U.S. Senator from Indiana Dan Coats for Director of National Intelligence and he’s just one of many Republicans who back strenuous measures against Planned Parenthood and restricting a women’s right to choose. Indiana is a state along with Louisiana and Texas that have been trying to sign into law a mandate that would essentially force women to provide funeral services for aborted tissue and miscarriages. So today’s illustration has to do with family planning and how we’re afraid it could be affected by this new administration, based on people like Mike Pence, Dan Coats, and honestly the entirety of the Texas GOP. Also considering that it’s Jasmine and Aladdin looking for some family planning? Here’s hoping they don’t have to deal with Trump’s Muslim registry first. . . Words by @daniellesep /drawing by yours truly. #disney #princess #aladdin #jasmine #familyplanning #plannedparenthood #fucktrump #illustration #artwork #awholenewrepublicanworld #maritzalugoart #standwithpp
Belle was super happy to get birth control. As someone who was dependent on it, finding out she was denied her refill will only make Belle's life a little harder. Birth control helps women in so many ways and it isn't just for preventing pregnancy. Representative Kirsten Gillibrand was working hard to protect birth control while the GOP was trying to overturn #ACA. Slate published an article on this yesterday. The Senate voted to leave 55 million women without affordable birth control. No-copay birth control was a hallmark of ACA, allowing 55 million women to have more control over their bodies. Now insurance companies would no longer be required to cover contraceptives, and pregnancy would be considered a “pre-existing condition.” #standwithpp #plannedparenthood #beautyandthebeast #disney #disneyprincesses #illustration #socialjustice #maritzalugoart #artwork #belle #fucktrump
The animated Pocahontas film without a doubt presents an erroneous romanticized view of colonialism, kidnapping and sexual appropriation. And last summer Donald Trump kept condescendingly referring to Elizabeth Warren as Pocahontas because the Republicans demanded proof of her claimed Native American heritage. It's about time we talked about Native Americans and how they could be affected under a Trump presidency. All of Trump’s talk about immigrants and who belongs in this country would be comical if it wasn’t so tragic considering blemishes on American history like the Indian Removal Act of 1830. Beyond the troubling issue of what the future holds for the pipeline is healthcare overall for Native American groups. Did you know that they are not allocated the same level of federal health care as other people? But it’s likely to expect that Trump will parade into this unique area of healthcare like John Smith, plundering and damaging all the way through. After all, records indicate that John Smith described pre-teen Pocahontas as “nubile and sexy” which sounds like the 17th century version of “grab them by the pussy.” Words by the brilliant @daniellesep ??? #standwithpp #dapl #illustration #disneyprincess #disney #pocahontas #fuckdonaldtrump #artwork #art #socialjustice #aca #obamacare
In our final rendition of Disney Princesses VS. the GOP, we remember that last year we had Tiana getting her HPV vaccine in part to promote Cervical Cancer Awareness month. And to combat some of the fallacies that perpetuate about the vaccine itself, which include the idea that only girls should get it, it promotes sexual behavior, or that it’s ineffective. But this year there’s an even bigger issue at hand. And that’s Trump’s overall attitude towards vaccines. His insistence that vaccines cause autism has not waned, in spite of all scientific evidence to the contrary. Trump’s most recent claim is that there will be a better replacement to ACA which will be less expensive and available to everyone. Details of such a wonderful concept? There are none except the phrase that Americans will be “beautifully covered.” This sounds like what Beyoncé would describe as a "sweet dream or a beautiful nightmare" and we're guessing it's not the sweet dream. #disney #princesses #obamacare #tiana #standwithpp #aca #disneyprincess #vaccines #illustration #artwork #princessandthefrog #blacklivesmatter