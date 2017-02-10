Proof Bella Hadid Is Not Your Average Millennial

There are moments when we start to think Bella Hadid is just like the rest of us: She consistently Snapchats her love (and we mean real, undying love) for pizza and grilled cheese, her off-duty style typically consists of a solid pair of sweatpants and a bomber jacket (#same), and she's experienced some real, live, human situations (and is able to play them off like a boss). Since she's so young — just 20-years-old! — she feels so, relatable...minus the whole international super model thing. But, we realized that might not be the case when we caught up with Hadid Thursday evening to celebrate the launch of the NikeLab x Riccardo Tisci Dunk Chukka Lux at Bergdorf Goodman. Is it possible to be a millennial and not buy everything on Amazon? Our generation is supposed to be lazy, tech-obsessed, and mascots for instant gratification. Bella Hadid, on the other hand, has somehow never shopped on the website. "You know what, I don't even have an Amazon account," she told Refinery29 when asked what the last thing she ordered from the e-comm giant was. "My roommate does and she orders everything for us, like all of our waters, and everything. Everybody's been talking about Amazon recently and I'm like, I guess I just need to get on Amazon? It's apparently a mecca." Can someone get this girl a Prime account, stat?
