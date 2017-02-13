How To Go Hygge With Your Wardrobe

Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail, the easiest platform for discovering emerging brands from around the globe. Every two weeks, we're teaming up with the site to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
Around the end of last year, a certain word — or rather, lifestyle — caught our attention. You may have heard the term "hygge," pronounced hue-gah, a Danish term defined as "a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being." To put it simply, hygge encapsulates all things soothing, and focuses on finding beauty in the ordinary; or, as Hygge House puts it, "[it's about] being aware of a good moment, whether it’s simple or special."
Of course, with all this talk of embracing warmth and relaxation, we wonder just how we could achieve the hygge with our wardrobes — and that's where Tictail comes in. Consistently on the hunt for on-trend, yet refined and practical pieces that make us feel like we're living our best life, we asked Anna Decilveo, the company's product merchandiser, to give us the 411 on the must-have pieces (and designers) that fit the bill. Click on to shop them, and we guarantee the rest of your winter outfits will look (and feel) so on point.