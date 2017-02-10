British Airways Is Offering Roundtrip Tickets From U.S. To Paris For $390

If a trip to Paris is on your bucket list, then get ready. There's no greater time than the present to set your plans in motion. According to Conde Nast Traveler, British Airways is offering tickets to the City of Light at a whopping 50 percent discount. Flights from 10 U.S. cities including New York and Boston are reportedly around $390. While flights from San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington D.C. are from $400 to $430. Roundtrip flights to Paris often hit the $800 mark or more from major cities. The best part? Ticket dates are flexible. So, in addition to a major discount, you have time to plan out your trip. Dates cover March through May and September through December. Paris in the spring...or fall? Your pick. How to book? According to CNT, you have to do a little bit of digging. Flights at this rate aren't immediately appearing in Google, so start with Priceline. While searching, bear in mind that it's best to keep your travel dates flexible within the spans listed above. So be sure to select the box marked "Flexible Dates." Et voilà! Now on to the fun stuff...planning.
