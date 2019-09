Twitter Proves That Love Is All Around Us

Twitter is not known for being the happiest place online — excessive trolls spewing racist commentary make sure of that. But in time for Valentine's Day, the social network has revealed the 10 days in the past year when users mentioned the word "love" the most. If you're in need of a lift after political events of the past few weeks, this should do it. Among the 10, four of the days are more expected: the day before Valentine's Day, the day after Valentine's Day, Valentine's Day itself, and the day before Thanksgiving. After all, holidays tend to bring out the touchy-feeliness in people. But the other six are more surprising and, for that reason, all the more powerful. The day with the most love was, shockingly, Election Day. After what was one of the most hostile presidential campaigns in history, people from both political parties united, at least briefly, with messages of love on Twitter. Two of the other days in the top 10 were also politically tied: June 6, 2016, the day Hillary Clinton was named the Democratic presidential nominee , and July 25, 2016, the day Michelle Obama gave her speech at the Democratic National Convention.