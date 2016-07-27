It's official: Hillary Clinton just made history.



With a roll-call vote on the floor of Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, the former secretary of state won the Democratic nomination for president.



She is the first woman to be the presidential nominee for a major political party.



"I can't stop crying," Gina Chirillo, a 26-year-old Clinton supporter from Washington, D.C., told Refinery29 ahead of the vote Tuesday. "It is so momentous to me."



Clinton's nomination may feel like a long time coming — she famously put "18 million cracks" in "that highest, hardest glass ceiling" when she first ran for the Democratic nomination in 2008. And as a former lawyer, first lady, U.S. senator, and secretary of state, Clinton has had a long, storied, and closely scrutinized run in the public eye.



But the victory also comes less than 100 years after women first gained the right to vote here in the United States. Clinton's own mother was born the day Congress approved the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote when it was ratified the following year. In fact, there are women alive today who were born back when women couldn't yet cast a ballot — and now, they are able to vote for the first female nominee for U.S. president from a major political party, ever. On Tuesday, one such woman, a 102-year-old Democrat from Arizona, cast her state's votes for Clinton on the floor.



