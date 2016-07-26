“Bernie, he did awaken the political revolution; however, he is not the political revolution," Khan said. "We are."



Owens-Reid also isn't a big Clinton fan. She's discouraged by the candidate's earlier stances on LGBTQ rights and shifts on other issues.



"No matter what [Clinton] says, she has said and then done different things at different times," she said.



Owens-Reid hasn't decided how she's going to vote come November 8. But for now, she's excited to channel her newfound political activism into local and congressional races back in Southern California, which she said she's paying attention to for the first time in her life.



“It does feel like this is an incredible time to be alive," she said.



Editor's note: This story was originally published on July 25, 2016. It has been updated with Sen. Sanders' remarks at the DNC.