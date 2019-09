Dannielle Owens-Reid wears her feelings about this year's election on her sleeve — literally.The 30-year-old Californian's left bicep features a tattoo of Bernie Sanders smoking a joint, with the words, "What a time to be alive" — a reference to Drake and Future's collaborative mixtape — floating in the cloud of smoke.Owens-Reid got the design, sketched by a friend and inked by Denver-based tattoo artist Liz Greeen , as the primary was winding to an end in May. But the decision to make such a permanent political statement was about "way more than Bernie Sanders," she says."It’s about how many people I’ve seen come out of the woodwork and be like, 'Whoa I believe in this shit, too,'" she said.Owens-Reid was one of millions of young voters energized and inspired by the Vermont senator's campaign for the White House this spring. Now, heading into the general election, Sanders supporters are facing two key questions: Where does the movement go from here? And, will they support presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the fall?For Clinton, getting many of those young voters who #FeelTheBern to now declare that #ImWithHer is no easy task. Long and hard-fought primaries often leave bitter tastes in voters' mouths, especially for those on the side that doesn't win. Thousands of Sanders backers have already taken to the streets ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia to voice their views and opposition to the nominee.