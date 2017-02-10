By the way, if you want a little insight into how the world's worst human being thinks, click the link that Evans provided. If not, let me break it down for you: Duke denies the Holocaust, claims that homosexuals are ruining the fabric of society, and believes that white America must be "preserved." Hatred is alive and well, and while we might not have Captain America to fight it, at least we have "dumb actors" like Evans who won't stand for it.