Chris Evans may have just parted ways with girlfriend Jenny Slate, but he's not letting a breakup stop him from trolling white supremacists. (Well, is it called trolling if the person you're trolling is a racist? Kind of feel like it's "their word," you know?) After the actor saw that David Duke, a white nationalist, former Ku Klux Klan leader, and antisemitic conspiracy theorist (just to name some of his many unflattering traits) endorsed Jeff Sessions for Attorney General, Evans shared this tweet: "If David Duke....DAVID!...DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words."
If David Duke....DAVID!...DUKE!... thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017
Duke replied to Evans' comment via Twitter, stating: "Typical dumb actor - if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!?"
Typical dumb actor - if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!? https://t.co/fsxQHgzdWD— David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 9, 2017
Later, Evans clapped back by sharing some racist stuff that Duke has said. "@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet"
@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017
By the way, if you want a little insight into how the world's worst human being thinks, click the link that Evans provided. If not, let me break it down for you: Duke denies the Holocaust, claims that homosexuals are ruining the fabric of society, and believes that white America must be "preserved." Hatred is alive and well, and while we might not have Captain America to fight it, at least we have "dumb actors" like Evans who won't stand for it.
