Sessions: Too racist to be a judge in the 1986; just racist enough to be in charge of civil rights and voting rights in 2017— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 9, 2017
Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general pic.twitter.com/MhANYR4Vg6— Jeanette Hayes (@jeanettehayes) February 9, 2017
I miss the good old days when I thought Jeff Sessions was just the name of some dude who was in a really bad 80s hardcore band.— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) February 9, 2017
Jeff Sessions is a threat to equity, fairness, & justice. This will be a long 4 years.— deray mckesson (@deray) February 9, 2017
"Rights are won only by those who make their voices heard." - Harvey Milk.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 9, 2017
Sessions is a revolting choice. The fight continues. #Resist
Congratulations to Senator Jeff Sessions on being confirmed our next Attorney General!— Barney Franken (@BarneyFranken) February 9, 2017
Now Its #DrainTheSwamp time!! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/mMicFs7497
Congrats to the honorable Jeff Sessions for officially becoming our new Attorney General! He will truly make our country great! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/0j3c1nwgbP— Baked Alaska™ (@bakedalaska) February 9, 2017
Sessions is now the people's lawyer. If he forgets his mandate, we will use every legal tool necessary to remind him.— Nat'l Imm Law Center (@NILC_org) February 9, 2017
BREAKING: Jeff Sessions confirmed as attorney general.— ACLU National (@ACLU) February 9, 2017
If he violates the Constitution, we'll sue. pic.twitter.com/le02tuG2Pg