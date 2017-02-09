Misty Copeland Speaks Out About Under Armour CEO’s Pro-Trump Remarks

Yesterday, American Ballet Theater principal dancer Misty Copeland's (quite chic
) Under Armour collaboration debuted. Earlier this week, the sportswear company's CEO, Kevin Plank, spoke favorably of President Trump
during a CNBC interview. Now, the professional ballerina has taken to Instagram to eloquently comment on Plank's pro-Trump sentiments.
Copeland tactfully acknowledged her relationship with the activewear giant in her caption on the appropriately pensive-looking photo of herself. "I have always appreciated the great support and platform that Under Armour has given me to represent my community, gender, and career on the world stage," she wrote. The dancer didn't mince words in terms of her reaction to the CEO's fond thoughts of the current administration: "I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank's recent comments in support of Trump as recently reported," the caption continues.
She then points out just why Plank's views on Trump are so problematic. "The one topic I've never backed away from speaking openly about is the importance of diversity and inclusion," Copeland wrote. "It is imperative to me that my partners and sponsors share this belief." The professional dancer's post shouldn't completely blindside the exec, since she notes she has "spoken at length" in private with Plank about the importance of her beliefs aligning with the brands she works with or reps. (In addition to Plank's praise of the new administration, Under Armour is one of the companies
sighed onto President Trump's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, which debuted last month.)
"As someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves," Copeland concluded.
We've reached out to Under Armour for comment, and will update when we hear back.