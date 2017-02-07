Under Armour's CEO, Kevin Plank, got vocal Tuesday about President Trump, and he had nothing but positive things to say about the recently-inaugurated POTUS. "To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country," Plank said in an interview with CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report. "People can really grab that opportunity. He wants to build things. He wants to make bold decisions and be really decisive." The activewear brand is among the roster of companies across various industries involved in President Trump's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, launched in late January. Under Armour has been doubling down on its U.S. production over the past year, and just last week, the label launched a Made In America collection. "At Under Armour, our culture has always been about optimism, teamwork, and unity," according to a statement from the brand regarding Plank's remarks. "We have engaged with both the prior and the current administrations in advocating on business issues that we believe are in the best interests of our consumers, teammates, and shareholders...We engage in policy, not politics. We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore." Back in November, Plank talked to Footwear News post-Election Day, and while he didn't directly express support for Trump, he called the election outcome a solidarity opportunity instead of something more negative or disappointing. "I hope it becomes a unifying moment for America," he told the publication. Plank's positive comments about the President are a stark contrast to its competitors' recent actions regarding Trump's polarizing (incendiary, really) immigration ban. Fellow sportswear behemoth Nike sent a letter to its employees regarding the ban, and Adidas issued a statement voicing its own sentiments on the topic.
