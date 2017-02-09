Emma Stone Waxes Nostalgic About Meeting Ryan Gosling

One day we will stop obsessing over how much we love Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, but today is not that day. As many moviegoers know, Stone and Gosling have now starred in three films together. One really big one (La La Land), one really charming one (Crazy, Stupid, Love), and one I don't care to see (Gangster Squad). And now, we finally get to hear about the very important life event which manifested many moons ago in February of 2010: the day Stone and Gosling first met. It was a cloudy afternoon, with a chill in the Los Angeles air. Gosling spotted Stone across a bar and... just kidding. The two met while auditioning for Crazy, Stupid, Love the day after the Oscars almost seven years ago. Stone spoke with Variety during the annual Oscars Lunch and briefly recounted the story. She added that Gosling is "always so much fun, so easy to work with" which I believe, wholeheartedly. She also said that yes, the two of them have three more films in the works, rolling her eyes. But, like... don't joke about that, Stone. We could always use more of this.
Just #EmmaStone goofing off at the #OscarsLunch this week pic.twitter.com/gNkxZ6Cq0O— Variety (@Variety) February 8, 2017
