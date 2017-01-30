Did You Catch Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Reaction To Emma Stone’s SAG Win?

While Emma Stone kept busy at the SAG Awards by reuniting with a few of her past co-stars, she managed to fit accepting an award into her busy night. The La La Land star took home a statuette for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role last night. Stone didn't just use her acceptance speech to comment on the current political situation, she added a few choice words that made her La La Land love interest blush. Jonah Hill, Stone's co-star in Superbad, presented the award, but it seemed like the camera couldn't resist panning to Ryan Gosling (not that we can blame the camera operators). "To be an actor, playing an actor and receiving an actor by a guild of actors is pretty exceptional," Stone started. She looked visibly frazzled when she saw that she was running out of time — hey, shouldn't you be used to this by now, Stone? — so she quickly acknowledged the other women nominated in the category. Then came the good stuff. "Ryan, you're the best. That's just the truth no one can argue with," Stone continued. The camera then cut to a shot of Gosling looking pretty embarrassed. Did we spy just the slightest blush? As if we needed another reason to love the guy. It may have been the cutest moment of the night, but we'll let you judge for yourself. See how it went down, below.
Advertisement