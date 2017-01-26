As If You Needed Another Reason To Love Ryan Gosling

Those baby blues. The piano playing. The simple fact that he was in The Notebook. You don't need any more reasons to love Ryan Gosling, but this new tidbit might just make your heart do one more flip. In an interview with Vanity Fair for its annual Hollywood Issue, Emma Stone just dropped some seriously sweet knowledge. While filming movie musical La La Land together, Gosling revealed that he has a sweet tooth. Specifically, he has a major passion for Twizzlers, the red, chewy, twisted candy that you probably munched on when you saw Gosling extolling the virtues of jazz while singing and dancing. "Ryan can eat more Twizzlers than anyone you’ve ever met," Stone told Vanity Fair. "He would keep it in his coat pocket and just, you know, hand out Twizzlers and eat Twizzlers himself. That was his move on La La Land." Stone wasn't complaining, however. She also confessed her love for the twisty treats and her preference for Twizzlers over Red Vines — as if that's even a contest. But back to Ryan. Imagine the sweet cherry-flavored kisses. He just pulls them out of his jacket? You'll never have to worry about low blood sugar. He probably sneaks Twizzlers into the movies, too, so that'll save you at least $5. Add that to his woke tendencies, his friends in high places, and signature sleepy smile you've got even more reason to love the guy.
