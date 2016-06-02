Ryan Gosling Is, Like, 47% Woman

In a new interview with ES Magazine, Ryan Gosling provided some very on-brand, feminist quotes. He said things like, “It’s our time as men to be on the receiving end of the stick,” when asked about the objectification of male celebrities. He gave us such lines as, “I think women are better than men. They are stronger. More evolved.” And, most excitingly, when asked what percent woman he is, he gave us this: “I’d say 49%, sometimes 47%. It depends on what day you catch me.”

