This Adorable Pink Teddy Bear REALLY Misses Its Owner

It always pains us to hear about kids losing their stuffed animals, and it's been in the news a lot lately. Yesterday, Mashable reported that another teddy bear is waiting to be reunited with its owner — this time, at Cork Airport in Ireland. The airport is working hard to find the pink, well-loved bear's family. "This pink Teddy should have been heading off on a flight earlier today," the airport posted on Facebook on February 5, "but got separated from his traveling companions. If you are missing Teddy, please contact us. Teddy has had his dinner and tea and is relaxing in our lounge at present." Something tells us that tea may not be enough to comfort the teddy: Someone get this bear a Guinness. The post has received around 900 shares so far, but after four days, teddy's still hanging out at the airport. At least, according to Cork Airport's updates, he's learning new skills and picking up work:
While it's great (magical, even) that a stuffed bear knows how to play the piano and work the Aer Lingus baggage claim, we know there's a kid somewhere out there who misses their bear and we hope they're reunited soon. Cork Airport is asking that people share the story of the missing bear — and after seeing these pics, how could you not?
