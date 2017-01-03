This Stuffed Bear Has Been Exploring Europe All Alone

If your New Year's resolutions include doing more good deeds, we have an easy-as-pie one for you. (Because, let's face it, you're still stuffed and possibly hungover from all your holiday festivities and feeling kind of lazy.) You see, somewhere out there, a child is missing their beloved stuffed bear. The poor little guy — by now all torn up, but still smiling — was found on an easyJet flight between Bordeaux and Luton on December 20. According to the airline's Facebook post, a pilot named Captain Clutterbuck has been looking after the bear, whom he has named Shackleton, by flying him around Europe so he can explore the sights. "Shackleton has had an exciting time but misses his owner. Help us reunite them! #GetShackletonHome," easyJet wrote on Facebook. How to help? Just retweet the post below to get more eyeballs on it, and help spread the word by using the #GetShackletonHome hashtag on Facebook, too. It'll be worth it to see that little kid's eyes light up at the sight of his poor, mottled bear's return. Plus, we're sure Shackleton would have quite the travel stories...if he could talk.
Much loved bear found on an easyJet flight from Bordeaux Luton on 20/12. RT to help us reunite him with his young owner! #GetShackletonHome pic.twitter.com/IjPSdVTglO— easyJet (@easyJet) January 3, 2017
