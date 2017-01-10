Adorable Stuffed Bunny Found At Target, Needs Home

When Target employee Kimberly Davies Shipley found a floppy, well-worn stuffed bunny with a bow in its hair inside her Braintree, MA, store's lost-and-found bin last week, she couldn't bear to part with it. "When I saw the bunny, I just couldn't put it in the bag for donation," the 37-year-old mother of two told Today.com. "Thinking about my own kids losing a loved toy, I set it aside on my desk." So Shipley set out to return the Jellycat to its owner. She posted a picture of it to a local moms' group on Facebook, and it's been shared thousands of times. "I would like to go home to my person!" says the sign the bunny's holding in the photo. But no one has come forward to claim the lost bunny yet. Shipley's not giving up. "I've gotten great responses. Everyone at work is telling me how it has shown up on their [Facebook] newsfeed, which is awesome," she said. "Guests are approaching me, telling me that they have reposted the picture and asking if the bunny has found its owner."
As a mom, Shipley knows from experience how much kids can miss their stuffed animals. "My [5-year-old] daughter Arya in particular is very attached to her stuffed animals," she told Today. "She sleeps with a 'cuddle buddy' every night, and while she doesn't have just one, she cycles through a menagerie of very loved buddies." We hope the bunny and its person will reunite soon.
