Wet N Wild Is Launching Its Famous Highlighters Again — With A V-Day Twist

Last summer, the beauty world shook when Wet n Wild released its Mega Glo Highlighters. It's all makeup lovers could talk about for months. Every restock thereafter was met with an extended sell-out period, but for good reason: The powders are smooth, pigmented, and easily blend onto skin when swept over cheekbones. Now the best-sellers are getting a Valentine’s Day upgrade — and they are downright dreamy.
We just got wind that Wet n Wild is launching two new highlighter shades that are perfect enough for the love-filled holiday. Among the offerings is a pale pink called The Sweetest Bling, and a lavender dubbed Lilac To Reality. Even better, both of the powders contain a heart-shaped hue in the center of the pan. Each shade is a few tones lighter than the surrounding pigment (the lavender features a bubblegum hue; the pink is more of a champagne). Mix the two together and you'll get a stellar glow that's out-of-this-world. While they won't be available until March, why not spend the rest of the week daydreaming about these limited-edition releases? Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powders, $4.99, available in March 2017.
