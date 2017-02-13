This Is How To Wear Pinterest’s Most Popular Nail Trend

Why do we mention chrome? As it turns out, anyone who's pinned the highly-reflective trend is in good company: Pinterest reports that chrome nail searches are up a whopping 570%. To put it in perspective, that's trailed by marble manicures (up 189%) and nail art (up 135%). We totally understand why — just look at the incredible shine factor. With finishes to rival the glean on a Jeff Koons sculpture, how can you look away?