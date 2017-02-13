This Is How To Wear Pinterest’s Most Popular Nail Trend

The birth of some Pinterest boards are very deliberate — like those we make to keep tabs on bachelorette party ideas (there’s never not a bachelorette party to plan, am I right?) — or to track dream bathroom organization. But other pin boards happen more organically. For example, after a few times randomly pinning a trend like chrome nails, you may be shocked by how many look have come to amass your feed, begging to be saved.
Why do we mention chrome? As it turns out, anyone who's pinned the highly-reflective trend is in good company: Pinterest reports that chrome nail searches are up a whopping 570%. To put it in perspective, that's trailed by marble manicures (up 189%) and nail art (up 135%). We totally understand why — just look at the incredible shine factor. With finishes to rival the glean on a Jeff Koons sculpture, how can you look away?
If you haven’t randomly started your own chrome nail pinboard just yet, don’t worry: we got you. Ahead, some of the raddest chrome fingertips that the Internet has to offer to get you started.