The first piece of advice my mother gave me when I moved into my own studio a year ago? "Don't bring so much product home from work," she said. Being the defiant daughter that I am, I laughed in her face. My job title, mixed with my obsessive collecting of lipstick shades, does not lend itself well to "editing."



But after a year of overflowing medicine cabinets, rearranging my under-sink storage, and attempting to slam over-packed dresser drawers back into place, I realized that if I couldn't be selective in my cosmetic hoarding, I had to at least be organized. So I took to Instagram — a veritable treasure trove of #organizationporn — and got to tidying.



I'm happy to report that my products have been methodized, but I now have a new issue. I'm completely obsessed with reorganizing — thanks to these same Instagram inspiration shots. I could scroll for hours looking at meticulously kept acrylic cubbies and drawers. I love a low-lit snapshot of squeaky-clean makeup brushes in a washed-out Diptyque Baies glass. My fascination is pure madness.



So whether you're like me and set aside Sundays for rearranging your lipliners — or you seriously need to overhaul the way you house your stash — click through. We've rounded up 21 gorgeous ideas for organizing your makeup.